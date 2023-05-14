Eileen C. Mcdonnell Sells 3,107 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UHS opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

