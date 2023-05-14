Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE EBS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Articles

