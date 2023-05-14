Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,702,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

