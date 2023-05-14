Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 18.5%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) shares were up 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 38,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 62,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

