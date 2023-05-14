Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Entegris Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $90.22 on Friday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

