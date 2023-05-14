Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.