Eric Gebhardt Sells 2,407 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

