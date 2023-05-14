Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.