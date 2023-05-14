EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of EVERTEC worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,922,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. Analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,553 shares of company stock worth $2,635,115. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

