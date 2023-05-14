Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Extreme Networks worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 507,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

About Extreme Networks

EXTR opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.