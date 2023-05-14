Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

