First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Industrial Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of FR opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

