Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

