Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FOX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.4 %

FOX stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.