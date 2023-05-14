Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 9,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

