FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

