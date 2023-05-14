Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after acquiring an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 103.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after acquiring an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,941 shares of company stock worth $8,611,320. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

NYSE IT opened at $310.63 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

