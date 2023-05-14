Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $115.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.
Haemonetics Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE:HAE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $91.39.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
