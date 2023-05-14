Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $115.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:HAE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Haemonetics by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after buying an additional 454,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,932,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 378,219 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.