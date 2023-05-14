Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $381,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 35.7% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE HASI opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.