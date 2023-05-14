Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,621 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Harmonic worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 108,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

