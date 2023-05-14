Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,726 ($21.78) and last traded at GBX 1,720 ($21.70). 77,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 98,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,718 ($21.68).

Herald Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,750.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,807.33.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

