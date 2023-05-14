Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

