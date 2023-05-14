Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $88.70 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

