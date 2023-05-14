i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,459 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.98% of i3 Verticals worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in i3 Verticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 414,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Up 1.8 %

IIIV stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.