IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $71.00 at Citigroup

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.13. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $90.68.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,580,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

