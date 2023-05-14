IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $79.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of IAC opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $90.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 5.9% during the first quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

