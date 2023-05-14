Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

IEP stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.60%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

