IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,151 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,299,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 302,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

