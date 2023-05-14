IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 507 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $593.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

