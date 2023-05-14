IFP Advisors Inc Buys 226 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.61.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

