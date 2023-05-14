IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FCTR stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

