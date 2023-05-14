IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.06.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,729.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,548.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,493.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

