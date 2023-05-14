IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,029,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.