IFP Advisors Inc Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $76.47 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.