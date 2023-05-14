IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

