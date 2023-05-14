IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 645 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

PUK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.42) to GBX 1,550 ($19.56) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.08) to GBX 1,700 ($21.45) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.08) to GBX 1,850 ($23.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

