IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,260 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.