IFP Advisors Inc Sells 160 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

NYSE:RRX opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

