IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,951 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,876,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

