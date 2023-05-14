IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHAK. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.