Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 654.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter worth $8,343,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Down 0.0 %

NOCT opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

