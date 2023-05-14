Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys 6,776 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,115,438.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHC opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

