Insider Buying: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

