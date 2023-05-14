Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $301,920.90 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 282,544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

