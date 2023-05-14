Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $301,920.90 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $102.83.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
