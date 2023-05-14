Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells 24,608 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $251,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,868,723 shares in the company, valued at $80,260,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

HireRight Price Performance

HRT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in HireRight by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in HireRight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,976,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

