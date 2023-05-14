Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $2,364.14.
- On Friday, April 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $15,726.70.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $270,100.00.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $7,387.42.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88.
Natera Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NTRA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Further Reading
