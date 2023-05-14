Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $2,364.14.

On Friday, April 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $15,726.70.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $270,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88.

Natera Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

