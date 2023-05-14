Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) EVP Sells 1,935 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) EVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $405,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KWR opened at $201.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.61 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

