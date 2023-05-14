Insider Selling: Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Sells $297,322.40 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

