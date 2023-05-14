Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 10,656 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $422,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Richard Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

