Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,179,419.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average is $205.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $226.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.